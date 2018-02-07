Vail Today: ‘Project Runway’ alum to judge local Project Funway fashion show in Vail (video)

Creativity and fundraising efforts come together on the runway as Project Funway takes the stage on Saturday, February 10 at Dobson Arena in Vail.

In its 7th year, the event invites locals to come up with all sorts of outfits made out of anything but fabric. Bike tire tubes, hockey sticks, even detergent bottles have been fashioned into something unique and wearable.

Due to the popularity of this event, there are now three categories of designers: adult (19 years and older), young adult (13-19) and youth (12 and under). The outfits will be rated by a group of judges and this year, the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC) is excited to announce they'll have Colorado-based Mondo Guerra of "Project Runway", "Project Runway All Stars" and "Under the Gunn" in attendance.

"His commitment to important causes including education and advocacy make him an inspiration here in Colorado – and beyond. We are so thrilled to have his support as we work to support and build engaging learning opportunities for students in Eagle County," said Pavan Krueger, who is a trustee for EFEC and one of the founders of the event.

Rounding out the rest of the judging panel are locals Diane Boyer of SKEA Limited, a luxury mountain lifestyle brand; Britten, a contemporary fine artist; Beth Slifer, interior design expert and founder of Slifer Designs; Thomas Salamunovich, Vail restaurateur and art collector; and Mark Kogan, private investor, actor and philanthropist.

The evening kicks off at 6 pm with a silent auction and a buffet dinner. Auction items include jewelry and apparel from local boutiques; fitness gift cards, a cooking class, restaurant gift certificates and more.

All proceeds from the evening support EFEC, a 501(c)3 organization that exists to support the creation and delivery of an excellent learning experience for nearly 7,000 Eagle County pre-K through 12th grade public school students by providing funding for specific tools, technology and staff. For tickets and a preview of the auction items, visit http://www.efec.org/projectfunway.