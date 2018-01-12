Vail Today: Skadi Vail Ski and Board Fest unites women on the slopes (video)

It's not you, it's your equipment. That phrase has been used in many sports and it certainly holds true in skiing and snowboarding. Ladies, if you are not feeling comfortable on the slopes, maybe you haven't found the right equipment. The annual Skadi Vail Ski and Board Fest helps women find the right ski as well as wine, yoga and some swag.

Skadi, the Norse goddess of winter, is the inspiration behind this female-specific event. Designed by women for women, Skadi Vail is offered for any level of skier or rider. Attendees are treated to customized on-mountain guided experiences with female guides, an evening wine and cheese event, and female-specific equipment demos.

The event, in its third year, kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Vail Information Center in Lionshead from 5 to 9 p.m. Here, women are invited to talk shop with the representatives from the different ski companies. Wine, cheese, desserts and raffle prizes round out this event that unites those who have a passion for the outdoors.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, the group will get ready for the day by doing a yoga class from 7 to 8 a.m. at Manor Vail. The thought process is to get the muscles warmed up to help prevent injuries. Helly Hansen base layers will be offered to the first 40 people who register with their purchase of a Skadi Vail event ticket.

From there, participants will walk across the street to Golden Peak, where nearly a dozen brands will have various models of skis and boards to demo.

"Women-specific equipment is really about increasing confidence and providing a better experience on the mountain," said Krista Crabtree, and one of the event organizers and ski gear tester. "Manufacturers have put a lot of research and money into developing products that work with a woman's body."

For more information and to register for the event, please visit http://www.vail.com/skadi.