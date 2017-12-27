Vail Today: Skating Club Vail’s holiday ice show returns to Dobson Arena (video)

A valley tradition, the winter ice show at Dobson Arena invites families and those who just want to be entertained to Skate Club Vail's annual performance.

Charli Kennedy, the ice show's director, has been working hard with the kids to get ready for this year's show. Held between Christmas and New Year's Eve every year, the program for 2017 called "Follow Your Dreams" is a Disney-themed show that features some of your favorite characters.

"We'll have old classic characters like Snow White and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" as well as Rapunzel and Anna and Elsa from "Frozen". We also have Tinkerbell from "Peter Pan", who might be actually flying onto the ice, you'll have to come and see," Kennedy said.

A Disney-themed program is fitting since Kennedy skated for Disney on Ice for 8 years after representing Great Britain and earning 9th place at the European Championships in skating.

"It's a big production and it's professional. The girls just work so hard naturally, but the also need to enjoy it and have fun," Kennedy said.

The skaters range in age from 2 to 19 years old and they will perform numbers specifically for the different age groups and also have combined numbers with all the skaters. "The two year olds will be little Dalmatians for our "101 Dalmatians" number we are doing, they will come on ice just before Cruella de Vil," Kennedy said.

Showtime is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29. Free parking is available at the Lionshead parking structure and Dobson Ice Arena is also on the free town bus route. Tickets are available at the door and you can purchase them in advance.