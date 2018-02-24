Vail Today: ‘Slow fashion’ part of the dialogue at ski industry trade show (video)

Editor's note: This is part six of a six-part series on the latest and greatest finds at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show held in Denver in January. This trade show represents suppliers of consumer outdoor sports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

From Capita snowboards being built at a 100% hydro-powered manufacturing facility to Patagonia offering to fix your ripped jackets or zippers instead of them going into a landfill, sustainability is a growing theme at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America Snow Show and Krimson Klover has already hopped on that ecological train.

"We've been honoring 'slow fashion' long before it became a movement. We strongly believe that fashion, like food, is best when crafted 'from scratch', with intention. Which means knitting a piece of our soul into everything we make," said Rhonda Swenson, founder and creative director of Krimson Klover, a contemporary knitwear company specializing in eco-friendly, luxurious clothing for women based on Boulder, CO.

Slow Fashion is a movement of designing, creating and buying garments that stand the test of time. It's a philosophy that encourages slowing down our consumption, owning fewer, but better things that are purchased thoughtfully from brands that consciously manufacture clothing without threatening natural resources or damaging the social and ecological environment.

Krimson Klover's talented design team selects superior-quality, natural fibers from sustainable sources across the globe that respect animals, employees and the environment. "For example, our merino wool partner sets the bar for textile companies by producing an innovative, high-quality product without sacrificing their commitment to the environment, social welfare and industry best practices," Swenson said. The companies they partner with are certified for excellence in wastewater treatment, energy usage, absence of harmful substances, continual supply chain improvement and overall environmental sustainability. "This high standard is what we expect from all of our award-winning yarn suppliers."

Years ago, Swenson vetted numerous small, boutique factories and met the owners and their families. She hand-selected several vendors with clean working environments and employees that embrace the art and soul of knitting hand-finished garments. "Two decades later, we have maintained strong, trusting relationships, which adds to the integrity of the final product," Swenson said.