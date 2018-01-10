Vail Today: Thursday Night Lights illuminate Beaver Creek with a glow stick parade and fireworks (video)

We don't necessarily have night skiing in Eagle County, but Thursday Night Lights is the closest thing to it. Most Thursday nights throughout the season you'll find this fun and free family activity near the base of Beaver Creek.

Skiers and snowboarders who are intermediate level or above are invited to join ski instructors and other staff as they make their way down the Hay Meadow run while holding onto brightly colored glow sticks. High-energy music is pumped out of the speakers and the evening ends with a bang – literally. A fireworks display that would rival most Fourth of July celebrations rounds out the evening.

To participate, sign up at the Children's 7 to 14 Ski and Snowboard School office adjacent to the slopes. Then get ready to load the Buckaroo gondola after being handed one of the colorful glow sticks. At the top, you'll be separated into skier and snowboarder groups and given instructions on how to cruise down the mountain in a safe and timely manner while making a serpentine formation.

Although the participants are mainly guests of Beaver Creek resort, many locals bring up family and friends. It really is a must-do whether you have lived here for years or it's your first time here. The kids love it and adults find it pretty fun, too. Once again, it's so different to ski when it's dark out, so just try it for the experience.

You can still enjoy Thursday Night Lights even if you don't have your gear on. Spectators are allowed to watch from the base. If you happen to be strolling around or dining at one of the restaurants in the village, then you have a good chance of seeing the glow-stick ski down and the magnificent fireworks that follow.

To learn more, go to http://www.beavercreek.com. Load times for the gondola vary based on the time of year.