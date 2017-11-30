Vail Today: U.S. Ski Team members visit Homestake Peak Elementary School (video)

Students at the Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail got a break from their classes on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to hear from members of the U.S. Men's Alpine Ski Team. Andrew Weibrecht, Sam Morse and River Radamus took time out of their busy training schedule to be part of a Q-and-A session with students in second through seventh grades.

Questions like whether they had suffered any broken bones from skiing or if they have any good-luck rituals before going out of the race gate were popular, as were questions wondering how they practice skiing during the summer.

But most of the questions centered around the sport and what it takes to make it to an elite racing level. The racers stressed hard work and dedication to the sport, but also said that those traits can transcend to things like homework and striving for good grades.

Local ski film legend Chris Anthony lead the event and was out in the crowd getting the kids in front of the microphone to ask their questions.

"One of the questions that stood out for me the most was regarding what the racers will do after they stop racing. It was great to hear the racers' answers to that," Anthony said.

Sam Morse told the kids that much like grade school may be a chapter in their life right now, skiing is a chapter for him as well.

"I love racing and I am so glad I am doing this now, but when my schedule allows, I take classes at Dartmouth College and I hope to someday become an engineer," Morse said.

This school visit was made possible through the Vail Valley Foundation and YouthPower365.

World Cup race action takes place on Friday with the men's super-G at 10:45 a.m., on Saturday with the men's downhill at 11 a.m., and on Sunday with the men's giant slalom at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.