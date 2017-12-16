Vail Today: Vail Valley Business Women’s Holiday soiree raises money for high school graduates (video)

For 40 years the Vail Valley Business Women have been helping ladies network, promote their business and develop professionally, but they also like to have some fun.

Each December the VVBW hosts their holiday soiree, a festive evening that includes a silent auction, a Power Ticket and some holiday cheer. Silent auction proceeds support VVBW’s scholarship fund for high school girls pursuing a degree in business or related field.

The event, which was held at the Antlers in Vail, also included a Toy Drive for children served by Bright Future Foundation. Bright Future empowers local families and individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Beyond the annual holiday soiree, the VVBW holds monthly events dedicated to the advancement and future growth of area businesswomen. Keynote speakers highlight the evening and feature anything from boosting your social media presence to juggling work-life balance. Throw in a visit to a mechanic's shop to learn about automobile anatomy or a belly dancing demonstration and you've got yourself a well-rounded year's worth of interesting experiences.

Upcoming events include a variety of topics. January's event will be held at Harvest in Singletree and feature a progressive networking that allows attendees to give their elevator pitch and switch tables to speak to as many members as possible. February will focus on women's hormonal health with a presentation by Dr. Jennifer Bettenhausen.

If you are interested in learning more about their educational programming, scholarships and speakers or just want to network and meet some new friends, please go to http://www.vvbw.org for more information. From those just joining the workforce to retirees, the VVBW feels that women of all ages can offer their knowledge. Different membership tiers are available and women can join anytime throughout the year.