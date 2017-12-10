Vail Today: Westin helps count down the days until Christmas (video)

The countdown to December 25 can be full of anxious questions from kids wondering if Santa knows what presents they want, if they are on the naughty or nice list, or if they can open just one present before the big day. These constant questions can be quite tiring for the parents.

To help pass the time, bring the kids to the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa and take part in their coundown to Christmas, 25 days of free activities held in the lobby or on their grounds in Avon.

"Christmas is so busy in our resorts, so we decided to spread the holiday sheer throughout the whole month and build up to the crescendo of Christmas," said Chris Cofelice, director of sales and marketing at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa.

From holiday cookie decorating and crafts like gumdrop snowflakes and tea light snowmen, to sledding and snowball making, these activities harken back to a simpler time.

In addition to the activities, there is plenty of music. "We are excited to have the Fabulous Femmes Dec. 21st through 23rd at 5 p.m. and a screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" with live music by Tony Gulizia on Dec. 24th at 5 p.m. in our recently-expanded Lookout Bar," said Cofelice.

Santa and Ralph, the world's tallest elf will also visit the Westin. "We are happy to host Santa and Ralph for Sunday brunch on Dec. 10 th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then have them back again on Dec. 23rd," said Cofelice.

Recommended Stories For You

They will even have their own Elf on the Shelf. When kids spot the elf, they can let the Westin's front desk team know and they will be treated to some goodies and candy.

For the complete countdown to Christmas schedule, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.