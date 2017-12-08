Vail Today: WhoVail returns to the Four Seasons Resort (Video)

Many have heard of Whoville, the fictitious town created by author Dr. Seuss in the story "How the Grinch Stole Christmas". For a fifth year in a row, you can experience WhoVail at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

Colorful gingerbread tiles as well as whimsical architecture make up this 140-square-foot abode. This house is quite colorful with over 1,500 gingerbread tiles and 125 pounds of frosting inside and out.

Constructed by the Four Seasons Resort's master carpenter, Frank Bontempo, WhoVail was unveiled to a large crowd of kids, parents and curious onlookers who were checking into the hotel on Dec. 8th. The Vail Town Council even proclaimed that Friday as WhoVail Day in honor of this season's new structure.

To spread the holiday cheer, carols we sung by the Vail Mountain Middle School. Complimentary cider, green eggnog and treats were passed out as viewers got their picture taking with the Grinch, his dog, Max and the elves.

Executive pastry chef, Andrew Schweska, had some help from area school children. Over 50 students from Red Sandstone School helped decorate the gingerbread tiles that were placed on the house.

For the first time, The Four Seasons Vail is hosting Christmas Story Read-A-Longs where favorite Christmas stories are read by local celebrities inside WhoVail. To carry out that theme, they've created gingerbread pieces that represent a library books on a bookshelf inside the house. Story time will happen daily at 4:30pm starting Monday, December 18th through Sunday, December 24th.

"Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more!" believed the Grinch. Come visit WhoVail at The Four Seasons Resort this holiday season. All ages are invited to their lobby to view and be mesmerized by this confectionary feat and to enjoy a bit of holiday magic. WhoVail will be on display until early January.