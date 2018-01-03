Vail Today: WinterFest continues the family fun at Beaver Creek through Dec. 6 (video)

Even though the holidays have come and gone, there are many schools that are still on break and families who are here on vacation through the weekend. Therefore, Beaver Creek is still hosting their afternoon performances, activities and parades, which are all a part of Beaver Creek Loves Kids – WinterFest, with celebrations held daily at 3:30 p.m. on the Village Plaza.

"Kids and parents come off the hill from skiing, having a great day and they come out and play with us and have some fun," said Brian Hall, of Blue Creek Productions and the director of Beaver Creek Children's Theater Company. "While the kids are here on vacation, they see us everyday, they get to know us. Even though we are playing characters, we are real for them, and they are real for us."

Hall asked me to participate in this year's Winterfest. "We'll dress you up as our Snow Princess character," he said. I love costumes, so I obliged and there I was, all outfitted in a big white gown and a faux fur stole and a big royal blue cape and, of course, a tiara. It was so adorable to see the looks on the kids' faces when you said "hello", waved at them and they were so enamored with the whole idea of being near a princess.

Brian Hall's crew was amazing to work with. He has seasoned actor and long-time local, James "Cooter" Overcash playing Old Man Winter. "But you can call me 'Winnie'," Overcash tells everyone. Hall also enlists the help of local high school students and some that have gone off to college who spend their time entertaining the masses during their school breaks.

Beaver Creek's WinterFest is very interactive and allows the public to feel like they are a part of the celebration. "There is a whole different connection going on there than just watching someone perform. We truly engage with the kids and this is why Beaver Creek is so special and we are so lucky that Beaver Creek supports us."

WinterFest continues through Jan. 6. For the daily schedule, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.