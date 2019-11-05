Vail Town Council 2019 election: Foley, Langmaid, Mason, Stockmar win seats

Turnout was brisk Tuesday for Vail’s municipal election. In all, 1,102 votes were cast. In comparison, 966 votes were cast in the town’s 2017 municipal election.

How Vail voted Kevin Foley: 760

Kim Langmaid: 729

Jen Mason: 678

Brian Stockmar: 545

Pete Seibert: 496

Barry Davis: 374

Karen Perez: 217

VAIL — Voters here turned out in solid numbers to elect four members to the Vail Town Council.

Preliminary results show the three incumbents — Kevin Foley, 760 votes, Kim Langmaid, 729 votes, and Jen Mason, 678 votes — were re-elected to four-year terms.

A total of 1,102 votes were cast.

Brian Stockmar, with 545 votes, will serve a two-year term.

The Booth Heights factor

The four people elected were all opposed to the Booth Heights workforce housing project in East Vail. Foley, Langmaid and Mason were in the minority in the council’s Oct. 15 decision to uphold the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission’s Aug. 26 approval of the plan.

Stockmar, currently the chairman of the town’s planning board, was also opposed to the plan, and was in the minority in that board’s 4-3 approval vote.

Stockmar will replace Greg Moffet, who was ineligible to run for another term due to the town’s term limit ordinance. Moffet voted to uphold the planning board’s Booth Heights decision.

Booth Heights has dominated much of the campaign season’s discussion in Vail.

But people on both sides of the issue gathered Tuesday evening for drinks and food at the Bully Ranch in the Sonnenalp.

Mayor Dave Chapin said he was pleased to see the turnout at the Bully.

“The whole community can come together here,” Chapin said.

Reached at the Bully, Langmaid said Tuesday’s vote — with a turnout that had people waiting in line at town hall to vote past 7 p.m. — is a sign that people care about the town’s values.

“That’s what people came out for — environmental stewardship,” Langmaid said.

Langmaid said during the campaign that while the Booth Heights decision has been made, she’d like to see the town and project developer Triumph Development work on alternatives.

“Personally, I want to work toward outcomes that benefit all the parties involved,” Langmaid said.

Acknowledging the need for more housing in town, Langmaid added that “We can, with collaborative conversations, come to a triple-win on this.”

Foley wasn’t at the Bully, and Mason is currently on a business trip to London.

The new guy

But Stockmar was among those gathered at the restaurant.

Stockmar said he hopes in the next two years to work on issues he’d talked about while running for office, particularly, greater transparency from the town and its board, and a town code of ethics that more tightly defines conflicts of interest in town.

Stockmar added that he’s coming into office with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

“Every decision on environmental issues has to be weighed and balanced,” he said. “The environment is very important to our future, and I want to make sure that stays in the forefront.”

Sitting at the bar, working on a plate of nachos, Chapin praised everyone who ran for council this year.

“I really commend people willing to run,” Chapin said. “They’re really committed.”

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.