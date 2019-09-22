Vail Town Council candidate forum set for Wednesday at Donovan Pavilion

Get to know the candidates for Vail Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 25, during a forum hosted by the Vail Chamber and Business Association and High Five Access Media.

The forum, which is made possible by the Vail Board of Realtors and open to the public, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion. It offers voters an opportunity to learn about each of the seven candidates vying for four open seats on the seven-member council. Moderator Tony Mauro will ask questions created in advance by organizers. The audience also has an opportunity to query candidates.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and meet and greet.

High Five Access Media’s live video coverage will be available on local cable television Channel 5 and on the internet at highfivemedia.org/live. Video of the forum subsequently will be replayed on cable and posted to the High Five Access Media website.

The seven candidates are: Barry Davis, Kevin Foley, Kim Langmaid, Jen Mason, Karen Perez, Pete Seibert and Brian Stockmar,

The election takes place Nov. 5 at the poll in the Vail Municipal Building, located at 75. S. Frontage Road. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the remaining office-seeker serves for two years. Additional details concerning absentee ballots are available at vailgov.com.

Eligible voters include those who are U.S. citizens, are 18 years of age or older and have resided in Colorado 22 days immediately preceding the election. Voter registration is available through the State of Colorado online voter registration system. To register, go to govotecolorado.com. Voters will also be able to register in person at the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s offices up to the day of election.