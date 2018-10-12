Vail Town Council considers approving open lands plan Tuesday, Oct. 16

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will consider final adoption of the update to the Comprehensive Open Lands Plan during its evening meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Resolution No. 37, Series of 2018, is listed as action item 4.2 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

Tuesday's consideration follows a recommendation of approval by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission as well as five study sessions initiated by the council that have taken place over the past 18 months. The study sessions resulted in council-directed refinements on the topics of environmentally sensitive lands, town land and use of lands, and trails. The most significant modifications have included removal of a recommendation to extend the Vail trail and elimination of an environmentally sensitive parcel in East Vail owned by the Bighorn Mutual Sanitation & Recreation Company that had been suggested for town acquisition for added protection. In addition, the plan highlights the need to manage and monitor lands for biodiversity and the protection of wildlife. The plan now includes a section on the declining state of wildlife populations in the Gore Valley and a more detailed description of the wildlife forum held in January.

The update of the 1994 Comprehensive Open Lands Plan was initiated by the council in April 2016 to determine which parts of the original plan had been completed, which parts are still relevant and to identify new needs based on current issues such as protection of Gore Creek water quality, recreational opportunities, including trails, as well as the potential for acquisition of sites for housing and other public uses. The plan is available for download at http://www.vailgov.com/openlandsupdate.

To forward comments to the Town Council in advance of Tuesday's meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com.