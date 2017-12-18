Vail Town Council considers funding for Colorado Classic stage cycling race in 2018

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will consider a funding request to bring the Colorado Classic pro cycling tour to Vail next summer during a discussion at its Tuesday, Dec. 19, meeting. The presentation item is listed as 5.1 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

The Colorado Classic is in its second year, with a successful tour in 2017 that did not include the Vail Valley as a stage race. Since then, representatives from the Vail Valley Foundation have been working with event organizers to consider Vail for a circuit race on Aug. 16, 2018, followed by a time trial on Aug. 17, 2018. The event would conclude with stages in Denver on Aug. 18 and 19.

Update on Negotiations

During Tuesday's meeting, Mike Imhof, from the Vail Valley Foundation, along with representatives from the Colorado Classic event, will present an update on negotiations with the Colorado Classic, which will include a formal funding request to the town of Vail of $310,000, plus $65,000 for in-kind services to bring the two stages to Vail. While the August dates are still tentative, the proposal includes a three-year term, with Vail hosting two stages of the event through 2020.

Vail last hosted a cycling event in 2014 during the USA Pro Challenge. The Vail Valley Foundation is projecting an estimated 20,000 racing fans would attend the event over three days, with a significant, positive economic impact for the town of Vail.

To review the staff memo on the Colorado Classic funding request, visit the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com, or to forward feedback to the Town Council in advance of Tuesday's discussion email towncouncil@vail gov.com.