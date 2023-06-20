Vail Town Council, Eagle County Commissioners talk about water, housing and cooperation

Building 296 units on the 5.5-acre Timber Ridge apartments site is the single-biggest housing intiative in the Vail Valley.

The Vail Town Council and Eagle County Board of Commissioners got together for part of Tuesday afternoon and covered a lot of ground.

The discussion covered topics including water, housing and wariness about the next session of the Colorado Legislature.

Water was a natural topic since the Council had just spent nearly an hour talking with representatives of the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District. Officials of that district recently met with the Commissioners and covered much of the same ground regarding current and future water supplies. Between growth and climate change, future supplies may be harder to ensure.

The reconstruction of Bolts Lake near Minturn will help with both future growth and reserves. But that project could take 10 years to complete.

In the interim, cooperation is essential between policy makers and the upper valley’s water provider. Part of that cooperation is simply knowing better places for housing.

District General Manager Siri Roman talked about the “Edwards gap,” the several-mile stretch of the Eagle River between a site in Avon where water is drawn from the river and the district’s wastewater treatment plant in Edwards.

It’s a big difference

District Director of Engineering Jason Cowles noted that not enough water to serve big housing projects is in the river in that gap. Builders could construct roughly 10 units above the intake for every one new structure in the gap.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney noted that current county policy is essentially “first come, first served” for developers. Anything else might be considered interfering with a landowner’s property rights, she added.

“Can we turn something down to fund the affordable housing project across the street?” McQueeney asked.

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid noted that the upper valley’s towns and the county “Have to make some serious decisions” about water supplies.

At least some of that water will go toward new workforce housing projects in the valley. There’s a lot of that going on, both in the county and in Vail.

Vail Housing Director George Ruther talked about the Timber Ridge project. That project will boost the unit count on that 5.5-acre parcel from its current 96 to 296.

County Chief Finance Officer Jill Klosterman noted that the county has projects going in Edwards and Eagle.

Council Member Travis Coggin said he’d like to see the town and county collaborate on a project east of Dowd Junction.

Coggin also noted while local governments are working on projects that can return government seed money through either unit sales or rental income, the fact of the matter is that some of that spending is simply subsidizing workforce housing.

Subsidies only stretch so far

“If all we do is subsidize, we’re going to run out of money,” Coggin said, wondering how local governments can cooperate to “facilitate something that’s mutually beneficial.”

As housing is built, local officials are trying to find ways for people to rely less on their own cars. Vail Environmental Sustainability Director Kristen Bertuglia discussed a few models of car-sharing services, and Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest encouraged the boards to pick a model and put out a request for proposals. He also wondered if the county’s new regional transportation authority might have a role to play in helping the county rely less on private cars.

That step could take some time, but the clock is already ticking.

“With 296 units coming at Timber Ridge, we have to figure something out,” Council Member Jen Mason said.

The elected officials also shared their worries about efforts in the Colorado Legislature to control land use. A measure in the most recent session, Senate Bill 213, was vigorously opposed by many local governments, especially in the mountains. The measure was ultimately defeated, but legislature-watchers expect a form of the bill to return in the 2024 session.

“It’s going to be tougher (to defeat) next time around,” Forrest said, urging coordinated action from mountain communities.