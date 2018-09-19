Vail Town Council gives first nod to new regulations for parking, electric vehicles

Government tracker

Board: Vail Town Council, Tuesday, Sept. 18 evening meeting.

Present: Travis Coggin, Greg Moffet, Kim Langmaid, Jenn Bruno, Jen Mason, Kevin Foley, Mayor Dave Chapin.

Issue: First reading of an ordinance allowing the leasing of private parking spaces in town.

How they voted: 7-0 to approve.

Who they talked to: Town planner Chris Neubecker.

What they talked about: The ordinance is the result of resident Shelly Jarnot's idea for an app that will direct guests to available parking spaces around town. That can't happen without a change to the Vail Town Code that allows short-term leasing of private parking spaces.

The ordinance would allow homeowners to make their parking spaces available for daily use.

Bruno expressed some concern about complaint calls from neighbors, while Chapin wanted to ensure the short-term spaces couldn't be used to store rental cars.

But, Coggin said, it's unlikely there's a demand for that in what would probably be fairly expensive parking spots.

What's next? Second reading is likely at either the Oct. 2 or Oct. 16 meeting.

Issue: First reading of an ordinance that would allow the use of "low-speed electric vehicles and golf cars."

How they voted: 7-0 to approve.

What the ordinance does: It would allow residents and lodges to use electric vehicles with a top speed of 30 mph or less to operate on most town streets and areas including Ford Park.

The idea for the ordinance came from management of the new condos at The Lion, who had asked if that property could use electric shuttles. Most lodges in town use either large vans or SUVs to ferry passengers around town.

While council members expressed some concern about operating those vehicles in the winter, the group ultimately decided that the low-speed vehicles provide a clean-energy alternative to large, gasoline powered vehicles.

What's next? Second reading is likely at either the Oct. 2 or Oct. 16 meeting.