Vail Town Council reviews updates to short-term rental regulations at Dec. 4 meeting

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will consider final amendments to an ordinance regulating short-term rentals during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The item, second reading of Ordinance No. 19, is listed as 8.1 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

Vail's short-term rental regulations became effective March 1, 2018, following an 18-month public engagement process. Key provisions have included an annual licensing requirement for each property; acknowledgment of town life-safety, noise and parking regulations; and a local property contact for emergency response.

Requested amendments to the regulations for final consideration Tuesday are intended to assist in streamlining registration, reporting and enforcement activities, as well as creating a tiered fee structure. The amendments were prompted by suggestions from local property management companies and include:

• All short-term rental properties will be required to be registered with the town; no exceptions. This includes condo-tels, which had been exempt. Condo-tels are lodging properties consisting of single-owned condos served by a full-time front desk. The registration would replace an annual licensing requirement contained in the initial ordinance.

• Three-tiered annual registration fee established by Resolution No. 46: $150 per unit fee for individually rented units; $75 (50 percent discount) per unit fee for professionally managed properties; and $37.50 (75 percent discount) per unit fee for professionally managed properties with a 24/7/365 onsite manager.

• Property managers and condo-tels will be permitted to bundle short-term rental application process and sales tax remittance to the town.

Recommended Stories For You

• Violations will be de-criminalized, meaning fines or penalties would be assessed in lieu of a summons to municipal court.

• Fine schedule will be $500 for first offense, $1,500 for second offense, $2,500 for third offense and a two-year prohibition of rental at fourth offense.

Following approval by the Town Council, the revisions become effective March 1, 2019. Existing approved short-term rental licenses with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2018, will be administratively extended to expire on Feb. 28, 2018.

The existing ordinance will be in effect until March 1, so the town will continue to enforce on noncompliant properties. To date, the town has received 872 applications for short-term rental properties within the town. Of those, 646 are approved.

To review a staff memo on this agenda item, visit the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com, or to provide feedback to the Town Council in advance of the meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com. Additional information is available at http://www.vailgov.com/short-term-rentals.