Vail Town Council reviews winter parking rates at Tuesday, Oct. 16 meeting

VAIL — Vail's winter parking rates and associated policies will be presented for review by the town council at its evening meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16. The action item is listed as 6.2 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

Tuesday's discussion will focus on a review of recommendations forwarded by the Vail Parking & Transportation Task Force. The 12-member advisory group met in September to evaluate the town's winter parking policies and identified several modifications for consideration.

One of the proposed changes is to restore the free parking period in the structures to two hours. This was shortened to 90 minutes last season to create more turnover of spaces and make it harder for abuses by those who routinely move their vehicles to avoid paying for parking. However, the town received numerous complaints indicating the 90-minute period didn't allow enough time for shopping, dining or enjoying activities at the library or Dobson Ice Arena. A $5 voucher program was offered to the business community to help soften the impact, but was under-utilized last season.

Another recommendation from the task force is to retain the hourly drive-up rate structure used last season that created more equitable pricing throughout the day. The recommended fee structure for 2018-19 is:

• Free for 0 to 2 hours.

• $10 for 2 to 3 hours.

• $20 for 3 to 4 hours.

• $30 for 4 to 15 hours.

• $50 for 15 to 24 hours.

The task force supports continuation of the offer of free parking in the structures upon entry after 3 p.m. to encourage après ski vibrancy. This program was introduced in 1996 and has become popular with guests and locals.

In its review of discounted parking passes, the task force is recommending no additional changes in pricing following adjustments last season. The 2018-19 pricing recommendations are:

• Pink Pass, $200. Good for parking at Ford Park and the soccer field for employees of eligible Vail business license holders.

• Green Pass, $625. Good Monday through Thursday during non-peak times at the Lionshead parking structure and peak days at Ford Park and soccer field for employees of eligible Vail business license holders.

• Blue Pass, $1,250. Good daily at Lionshead parking structure and Monday through Thursday during non-peak times in Vail Village structure for Vail property owners, residents and employees.

• Silver Pass, $2,000. One pass per business. Goof for qualifying Vail Village and Lionshead businesses only.

• Gold Pass, $3,300. Guaranteed parking anytime in Vail Village and Lionshead structures.

Also to be discussed is utilization of the new Red Sandstone parking garage, which will be completed in mid-November. A pass priced at $450 is recommended for eligible employees of Vail business license holders. The garage will provide up to 120 spaces for pass holders Monday through Friday and will expand to 160 spaces on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays.

Recommended value card pricing is unchanged from last season with discounts of up to 50 percent off the hourly rate during non-peak times and 20 percent off during peak times for Vail property owners, residents and employees. The discounts would be 40 percent off and 12 percent off for qualifying Eagle County residents.

Chaired by Mayor Dave Chapin, the Vail Parking & Transportation Task Force was reinstituted in 2016 to provide advisory input on winter and summer operations. A review of the just-completed summer season will be taking place later in the fall with a recommendation presented to town council during the winter.

To review a staff memo summarizing the Task Force recommendations for the winter season, go to vailgov.com. To comment in advance of Tuesday's discussion, email towncouncil@vailgov.com.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain's 2018-2019 ski and snowboard season which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 16. For a listing of rates from last season, visit http://www.vailgov.com/parking.