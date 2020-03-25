Vail Town Council sends a message of support to the community

The Vail Town Council evening sent a statement of support to the community early Wednesday. Here it is:

To the Vail Community,



Over the years, we have rallied together as friends and neighbors to face adversity and meet the challenges of our day. 2020 might prove to be our most difficult year as individuals, a community, a nation and a world as we fight COVID-19. The Vail Town Council is determined to work towards keeping our community safe and healthy as we face these health and economic challenges.

Together with our partners at the state of Colorado, Eagle County and Vail Health, we will navigate towards the best possible solutions for our community’s health and economic future. This is a historic time that will not only require tough decisions but will hopefully bring about decisive and impactful solutions.

As individuals, we must also embrace the powerful role we can play in turning the tide of this pandemic. Thank you to our entire community for following the essential public health stay at home orders, and if you’re sick, we thank you for doing all that you can to recover at home to keep the emergency department available for our more severe cases. This will help us to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Please find ways to check on your neighbors, young and old, to make sure that they are well, both physically and mentally. Connect by phone or through virtual options. We might be challenged by limitations of social distancing, but that doesn’t limit our need for social interactions. Isolation will lead many of our friends to feel vulnerable, depressed or without necessities. Let’s work together as a community to help our most vulnerable neighbors. We can still reach out and help each other.

Keeping our community safe and healthy has fallen on the shoulders of many of our friends and neighbors. We want to thank Vail Health, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Vail Police, Vail Fire, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Vail Public Works, Childcare Workers, City Market and Safeway for continuing to work at their own personal risk to ensure the safety and future of our valley. Our front lines are filled with brave neighbors who are doing their best to protect us all.

You are not alone, we stand with you. The passions and love of the outdoors that brought us all to this mountain oasis will continue to inspire and lead us through these difficult times. Vail will weather this storm and become stronger because we will face these challenges together.

Vail Town Council