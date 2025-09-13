Vail Town Council to consider mandatory ‘Fire Free Five’ ordinance Tuesday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

An example of a Fire Free Five compliant home in Vail. The town is currently encouraging homeowners to voluntarily comply with the effort to create a five-foot defensible space around all homes in town, but may make the idea into law soon.

Courtesy image

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution requiring property owners to create and maintain a 5-foot buffer of non-combustible landscaping around every structure in town — a measure fire officials say is essential to protect Vail from the growing risk of wildfire.

The proposal, known as the “Fire Free Five,” would mandate that the area immediately surrounding homes and buildings remain free of combustible vegetation, mulch, stored firewood or other flammable materials. Certain low-flammability plants, such as irrigated turf grass, perennial flowers, or ground cover, would be allowed, while exemptions could be granted for some existing healthy, deciduous vegetation that doesn’t pose a hazard.

“Suppression is not the solution,” Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak told the council earlier this summer. “We need good suppression, we need a fire-adaptive community, we need resilient landscapes. As much as we greatly appreciate the investment that the town has made in suppression resources, both in our traditional fire department and in our wildland program, it’s not one or the other; we need all of those things.”

Town staff say voluntary participation in Fire Free Five landscaping has plateaued in recent years, with about 15–20% of properties currently in compliance. Officials estimate that 80–90% of homes must meet the standard to provide community-level protection, given how closely structures are built in Vail.

A recent community survey showed that not all residents were in favor of the new regulations, with aesthetics, doubts about the effectiveness of the buffer and cost cited among the top concerns. Respondents also said there are benefits to the Fire Free Five regulations, including protection of property and neighborhoods, and improving insurance rates.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Under the proposal, property owners who fail to comply by 2029 could face abatement orders through municipal court. The town would continue to offer support through curbside chipping, hazard assessments and its Fire Free Five Community Assistance Program, which provides financial help for mitigation projects.

Novak said the move is critical to protecting not only homes but also Vail’s limited housing stock.

“Wildfire is a housing problem,” he said. “In a community like Vail, even the loss of 100 units would be devastating.”

The council is scheduled to take up the resolution at its Tuesday meeting at Vail Town Hall. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.