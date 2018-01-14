Vail Town Council to discuss possible Segway restrictions at Jan. 16 meeting

VAIL — A discussion about the continued use of electronic personal assistive mobility devices, more commonly known as Segways, will take place during the Tuesday, Jan. 16, Vail Town Council meeting. The topic is listed as 4.2 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council chambers. There will be opportunities for public comment.

The devices are currently allowed to operate on paved recreation trails and within the pedestrian zones of Vail Village and Lionshead Village based on an ordinance adopted in 2011. Council members have expressed concern about the potential for conflict between pedestrians and Segways and will discuss possible legislation that would add restrictions or ban the use of Segways in some areas of Vail.

The current ordinance prohibits the use of Segways in certain areas of Ford Park, the village streamwalk, children's playgrounds, turf areas, natural and unimproved areas and on streets and highways that are part of the state highway system. A ban or additional restrictions would impact operations by Vail Segway, a storefront business located in Ski Haus at the top of Bridge Street that provides guided tours in Vail.

In a staff memo prepared for the council, several alternatives are offered to help reduce potential pedestrian conflicts. These would include prohibiting guided Segway tours in areas where events are taking place, such as concerts at the Ford Amphitheater or in the villages during significant events, such as Vail America Days and GoPro Mountain Games. Staff suggests a mid-summer evaluation to determine if additional measures should be considered.

Also coming up on a future agenda, the council will be asked to pass, on first reading, an update to the town's current ordinance regulating electric assisted bicycles. The revised ordinance will more closely follow a new Colorado state law that classifies e-bikes into three "classes" and allows Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on paved recreation trails. The revised town ordinance to be considered is intended to provide continuity between jurisdictions.

To review the staff memo on the Segway topic, go to http://www.vailgov.com. To comment in advance of Tuesday's meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com.