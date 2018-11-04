Vail Town Council to discuss short-term rental regulation revisions at Nov. 6 meeting

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will consider amendments to an ordinance regulating short-term rentals during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The item, Ordinance No. 19, is listed as 7.2 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

Vail's short-term rental regulations became effective March 1, 2018 following an 18-month public engagement process. Key provisions have included an annual licensing requirement for each property; acknowledgment of town life-safety, noise and parking regulations; and a local property contact for emergency response.

Requested amendments to the regulations for consideration Tuesday are intended to assist in streamlining registration, reporting and enforcement activities and were prompted by suggestions from local property management companies. The amendments include:

• All short-term rental properties would be required to be registered with the town; no exceptions. This would include condo-tels, which are currently exempt. Condo-tels are lodging properties consisting of single-owned condos served by a full-time front desk. The registration would replace an annual licensing requirement contained in the current ordinance.

• Annual registration fee would be $150 per unit; a reduced fee is proposed for the condo-tels group currently exempted.

• Property managers and condo-tels would be permitted to bundle short-term rental application process and sales tax remittance to the town.

• Violations would be decriminalized, meaning fines or penalties would be assessed in lieu of a summons to municipal court.

• Fine schedule would be $500 for first offense, $1,500 for second offense, $2,500 for third offense and a two-year prohibition of rental at fourth offense.

To review a staff memo on this agenda item, visit the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com, or to provide feedback to the Town Council in advance of the meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com. Additional information is available at http://www.vailgov.com/short-term-rentals. To date, the town has received 838 applications for short-term rental properties within the town. Of those, 620 are approved.