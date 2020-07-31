Vail Town Council to hear an update on Booth Heights alternative housing at Tuesday meeting

The Vail Gymnastics Center is one option for a new home for the Children's Garden of Learning.



Vail Town Manager Scott Robson will present an update on the Vail Town Council’s alternative housing sites initiative, the development of deed-restricted housing and a new future location for the child learning facility during the Aug. 4 Town Council meeting.

The presentation is listed as 6.1 on the evening meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in an online format and will be live-streamed at HighFiveMedia.org/live-five. This update will be informational only with no action being requested of the Town Council.

Based on public input received at the July 21 council meeting, discussions continue with Vail Resorts and Triumph Development related to the Booth Heights property in East Vail and town-owned Middle Creek Lot 3. An updated draft memorandum of understanding will be presented to the community for further comment once mutually agreed upon deal points are further refined.

Town staff in multiple departments continue to work on a diverse number of components associated with the initiative related to forest health in East Vail on U.S. Forest Service land, deed-restricted housing and an MOU with the nonprofit Children’s Garden of Learning focused on securing the child care center a high-quality future home.

To access Tuesday’s meeting agenda, visit http://www.vailgov.com/agendas. To provide public input to the Town Council prior to the meeting, please email public.input.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com. Emails will be accepted until noon on the day of the meeting. Or to provide public input during citizen comment, please register to attend the virtual meeting at http://www.vailgov.com/town-council.