Vail Town Council to review options for civic area plan

VAIL — A series of master plan concepts for the five sites that make up the Vail civic area will be presented to the Vail Town Council at its evening meeting on Tuesday, June 18. The item is listed as 4.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers. There will be opportunities for public comment.

Tuesday’s presentation will be the fifth update by the consultant team since the planning project was initiated last December. Most recently, the team has been exploring various configurations based on themes identified through earlier community engagement activities. The configurations to be presented represent a variety of master plan concepts for improvements to town-owned properties including Dobson Ice Arena, Vail Public Library, Lionshead parking structure, charter bus lot and the Vail municipal building.

Concepts to be reviewed and narrowed by the council include a rebuild or renovation of Dobson Arena, a second sheet of ice, the addition of a second floor to the library, plus new development opportunities for the charter bus lot and possibilities for redevelopment of the municipal site. Concepts include a conference space with adjoining conference hotel, performing arts space, additional parking, private development opportunities and a new municipal building, among others.

High level cost estimates associated with each concept and various financing mechanisms will also be presented Tuesday. The council will be asked to provide direction to the consultant team in narrowing the concepts for additional study.

The civic area planning process is being guided by a Colorado-based consultant group with representation from 4240 Architects, Braun Associates, Inc., Russell Mills Studio, Trestle Strategy Group and Economic & Planning Systems. The team was selected for its expertise in citizen engagement, urban planning, urban design and economic planning.

Following Tuesday’s discussion, the project team will refine the concepts and launch the next phase of public engagement activities through the online EngageVail.com site as well as “pop-up” outreach events and stakeholder focus groups. The project team in July will provide a sixth update to the council with a focus on market and cost information to further assist in narrowing the concepts that will be included in the Civic Area Plan. Formal review of the master plan by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission is scheduled to occur in this fall.

Completion of the civic area plan has been identified as a high priority by the Vail Town Council. Upon adoption, the plan will provide guidance on future decision-making, funding and implementation of improvements to the civic area.

For more information, contact Vail Community Development Department Director Matt Gennett at 970-479-2146 or email mgennett@vailgov.com.