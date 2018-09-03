Vail Town Council to review recommended updates to short-term rental regs, Sept. 4

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will review the status of its short-term rental regulations, including recommended updates, during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The discussion item is listed as 5.2 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

Vail's short-term rental regulations became effective Thursday, March 1, following 18 months of information-gathering and public engagement. Key provisions include an annual licensing requirement for each property, acknowledgment of town life-safety, noise and parking regulations, and a local property contact for emergency response.

Representatives from local property management companies have suggested the ordinance be modified to allow for a single licensing and sales tax remittance process to help streamline the process. During Tuesday's meeting, the Town Council will review several options that would accomplish the town's goal to track a variety of data while reducing the administrative work required by property managers.

These options include allowing a designated local agent to represent the property owner for the submission of application forms and notarized affidavits, creation of a more efficient online application process to enable bulk application submittals for property managers handling multiple licenses and creation of a quarterly sales tax payment that is tied to an individual property.

Other discussion items on Tuesday will be a review of an exemption clause currently included in the regulations and a staff recommendation to modify enforcement by establishing fines or penalties to be administered by designated staff in lieu of a court summons.

To date, the town has processed 570 licenses for short-term rental properties within the town. Violation notices have been sent to another 175 property owners.

To review a staff memo on this agenda item, visit the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com, or to provide feedback to the Town Council in advance of the meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com. Additional information is available at http://www.vailgov.com/short-term-rentals.