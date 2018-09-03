Vail Town Council to review refinements to Vail Open Lands Plan update, Sept. 4

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will continue its review of the update to the Comprehensive Open Lands Plan during its afternoon meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The discussion is listed as item 2.2 on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

The focus of Tuesday's discussion will be a collective review of refinements suggested by the Town Council during its evaluation of major components of the plan over four previous study sessions, which has included a significant amount of public input. The suggestions to be reviewed include textual changes, clarification or confirmation of action items and reviewing publicly submitted comments in the topic areas of environmentally sensitive lands, town land and use of lands and trails.

Following Tuesday's review, the document will be updated to reflect the direction given by the Town Council in preparation for adoption at the Tuesday, Sept. 18, meeting. The draft plan is available for download at http://www.vailgov.com/openlandsupdate.

The update of the 1994 Comprehensive Open Lands Plan was initiated by the Town Council in April 2016 to determine which parts of the original plan have been completed, which parts are still relevant and to identify new needs based on current issues such as protection of Gore Creek water quality, recreational opportunities, including trails, as well as the potential for acquisition of sites for housing and other public uses.

Plan comments will continue to be collected online at vailgov.com/openlandsupdate or forward to Kristen Bertuglia, project manager, at kbertuglia@vailgov.com.