Vail Town Council to review winter parking policies

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2021-22 ski and snowboard season.

Vail’s winter parking rates and associated policies will be presented for review by the Town Council at its evening meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The action item is listed as action item 8.2 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. The meeting will be live streamed on High Five Access Media.

Opportunities for public comment are available in advance of the meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com or will be available in-person at the meeting or virtually by registering at vailgov.com/town-council.

Tuesday’s discussion will focus on a review of recommendations forwarded by the Vail Parking & Transportation Task Force. The 12-member advisory group met earlier this month to evaluate the town’s winter parking policies and identified several modifications for consideration.

One of the proposed changes is to expand parking options for Pink Pass holders to include the Red Sandstone parking garage on North Frontage Road in addition to the usual parking accommodations at Ford Park and the soccer field. The additional option at Red Sandstone is to help offset an increased number of closures of Ford Park and the soccer field during the season when the parking areas will be used for event staging. Pricing for the Pink Pass is recommended to be increased from $200 to $350 for the 2021-22 season and is sold to employees of eligible Vail business license holders. The last price increase for season parking passes was in 2017.

As a result of the recommended changes to the Pink Pass, there is a suggestion by the Task Force to eliminate the Red Pass which was introduced during the 2018-19 season for access to the Red Sandstone parking garage and was priced at $450. A Green Pass, which had been used during non-peak in Lionshead, was discontinued last season due to completion of the Vail Health parking structure and availability of the Red Sandstone parking garage.

No additional changes are recommended for the remaining season parking pass products offered by the town. This includes the Blue Pass priced at $1,250 for employees of eligible Vail business license holders which is good Monday through Thursday during non-peak times at the Lionshead parking structure, plus access to Pink Pass parking locations when restrictions are in place. The Silver Pass, for $2,000, is good for qualifying Vail Village and Lionshead business, while the Gold Pass, priced at $3,300, provides guaranteed parking anytime in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures.

Recommended Value Card pricing is unchanged from last season with discounts of up to 50% off the hourly rate during non-peak times and 20% off during peak times for Vail property owners, residents and employees. The discounts would be 40% off and 12% off for qualifying Eagle County residents. Value card holders from the previous season will be able to confirm carryover balances from the prior winter season and load value on their cards by using pay-on-foot stations in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages, contacting the Parking Pass Sales Office at 970-477-3461 or stopping by the office in person. The re-certification process will be waived again this season to accommodate public health protocols.

The Task Force recommends continuation of two-hour free parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures, plus free parking upon entry after 3 p.m. The recommended fee structure for 2021-22 is:

• Free for 0 to 2 hours

• $10 for 2 to 3 hours

• $20 for 3 to 4 hours

• $30 for 4 to 15 hours

• $50 for 15 to 24 hours

Chaired by Mayor Dave Chapin, the Vail Parking & Transportation Task Force was reinstituted in 2016 to provide advisory input on winter and summer operations. A review of the summer season will be taking place later in the fall with a recommendation presented to Town Council during the winter.

To review a staff memo summarizing the Task Force recommendations for the winter season, visit vailgov.com.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2021-22 ski and snowboard season which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12. Parking pass sales will begin Oct. 18 for the new season. For a listing of rates from last season, visit vailgov.com/parking.