Vail Town Council will discuss changes to housing lottery at June 5 meeting

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will continue its review of recommendations to improve the town's resale lottery process at its evening meeting on Tuesday, June 5. The item is listed as 5.2 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers with opportunities for public comment.

The current lottery selection process has been in place since 1999 and was established at the direction of the Vail Town Council. Earlier this year, the council asked the Vail Local Housing Authority to explore possible updates and enhancements after concerns were expressed by lottery participants about the effectiveness, appropriateness and fairness of the selection process.

After reviewing and analyzing the master resale process over the course of several meetings, the council is beginning to focus on implementation of an updated resale lottery process which would grant preference to persons living and working in Vail, yet affords an opportunity for persons looking to move into Vail or work elsewhere in Eagle County. Likely, amendments would also include individual lottery processes for individual homes, which would replace the current annual lottery process, plus elimination of the tiered lottery ranking, and doing away with the household family size requirement. The council's vision is to maintain and sustain community in Vail.

Any amendments, improvements or enhancements made to the lottery selection process will require council authorization. To view a copy of the staff memorandum outlining the recommendations, go to http://www.vailgov.com. To comment in advance of the meeting, email towncouncil@vailgov.com.