Vail Town Council will hear from CDOT about future transportation opportunities

VAIL — The executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation will lead a discussion with the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 2, meeting to explore future opportunities in Vail, including a cut-and-cover scenario for Interstate 70. The discussion with CDOT's Michael Lewis and Chief Engineer Josh Laipply is listed as 4.1 on the evening meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. with opportunities for public comment.

As CDOT's executive director since December 2017, Lewis is charged with leading the department in planning for and addressing Colorado's transportation needs. Prior to his work in Colorado, he was director of Rhode Island's Department of Transportation. His background also includes directing Boston's Central Artery Tunnel Project, more commonly known as The Big Dig.

Laipply, CDOT's chief engineer, is responsible for integrated transportation program development functions including planning, engineering, design and construction. He oversees all project development and delivery functions, control engineering and construction contracts and manages resulting claims and liabilities.

In 2005, the Town of Vail commissioned a feasibility study of a cut-and-cover tunnel scenario for I-70 that would extend through a portion of Vail. The study, conducted by Kracum Resources LLC, concluded that a project of this magnitude would require extensive public-private partnerships as well as environmental assessments and other engineering analysis.

Lewis and Laipply were invited to attend Tuesday's council meeting by Town Manager Greg Clifton following initial discussions earlier in the summer.

For members of the public who are unable to attend the discussion in-person, council meetings can be viewed live online on the first and third Tuesday of each month at High Five Access Media. Visit highfivemedia.org/schedules for television programming information or http://www.highfivemedia.org/ to view past meetings online.