Vail Town Council will hold a ‘virtual’ meeting; other board meetings postponed

The town of Vail will conduct its town council meetings virtually this week upon the advice of public health officials. There will be opportunities for members of the community to watch live and forward public comments before the start of the meetings. All board members and presenters will be attending virtually as the municipal building has been closed to all public meetings.

The Vail Town Council will be called to order at 2 p.m. and will continue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

With help from High Five Access Media, the town’s information technology department has arranged for use of a Zoom webinar feed, which will be used to stream the Town Council meetings live via https://www.highfivemedia.org/live-five.

Members of the public are asked to forward citizen comments 30 minutes in advance of the meeting start times by emailing info@vailgov.com. Agendas are available at http://www.vailgov.com/agendas.

The meetings may also be viewed online by going online to

. You will then click on ‘Join A Meeting’ and enter the Meeting ID 949-453-967. Click ‘Join’, and it may then prompt you may to download the Zoom App to your electronic device, if it’s not already installed.

Other upcoming public meetings have been suspended until further notice. They include the Vail Local Housing Authority, originally scheduled for March 17; the Vail Design Review Board, originally scheduled for March 18; Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, originally scheduled for March 19; and the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission, March 23.

Look for updates on the format for future public meetings as well as other cancelation notices and municipal service modifications on the town’s website, http://www.vailgov.com. For local updates on COVID-19, go to http://www.ECEmergency.org.