Vail Town Council, young professionals group hosts cocktails with council mixer

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council have partnered with the Vail Valley Young Professionals Association in sponsoring a new networking event: Cocktails with Council. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the Great Room at the Arrabelle at Vail Square in Lionshead.

As the youngest and newest member of the Vail Town Council, Travis Coggin said he knows how intimidating it can be to speak at a town hall meeting. He's hoping the Cocktails with Council event will offer an easier way for those new to local government to connect and interact with their public officials.

"We want our young professionals to know that their opinions and ideas matter to us," said Coggin, who is a past president of the young professionals group. "We're hoping the event will show how easy it is to connect and interact with members of the council and staff… and to grow our capacity for future leaders."

The event includes light appetizers and will use a speed networking format that will allow small groups to interact with one another and discuss topics of their choosing with each council member. The event is free to association members and includes two drink tickets; admission only is free to nonmembers or $10 with two drink tickets.

The Cocktails with Council event follows other initiatives introduced by the council to connect with the community. This includes a series of ski outings on Vail Mountain, the annual community meeting in March and the summer picnic series, which will take place July 18 at Bighorn Park and Aug. 7 at Donovan Pavilion.

For more information, visit vvypa.com or find them on Facebook.