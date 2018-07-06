Vail Town Manager Greg Clifton elected to state municipal board

VAIL — Vail Town Manager Greg Clifton was recently elected to the Colorado Municipal League Executive Board by municipal officials from around the state during the group's 96th annual conference, held Tuesday, June 19, through Friday, Jun 22, in Vail.

Also new to the board are:

• Kristie Melendez, Windsor mayor.

• Jessica Sandgren, Thornton council member.

• Kathi Meyer, Steamboat Springs council member.

• Carlos Lopez, Trinidad council member.

• Frank Lancaster, Estes Park administrator.

Re-elected to the board were:

• Ashley McMurray, Hayden council member.

• Kathy Hodgson, Lakewood city manager.

• Larry Atencio, Pueblo council member.

• Robert Roth, Aurora council member.

Current board members are:

• Carol Dodge, Northglenn mayor pro tem.

• William Bell, Montrose city manager.

• Shannon Bird, Westminster councilor.

• Kendra Black, Denver council member.

• Jim Collins, Las Animas mayor.

• Kathleen Ann Sickles, Ouray administrator.

• Wade Troxell, Fort Collins mayor.

• Matt LeCerf, Frederick town manager.

• Robert Widner, Centennial attorney.

• Elizabeth (Liz) Thomas Hensley, Alamosa council member.

• Ronnald Akey, Wray planning commissioner.

The Colorado Municipal League Executive Board is composed of 21 elected officials and key municipal staff members who are elected by the membership at the annual business meeting. The board is responsible for overall finances, management and policy affairs of the group. The Colorado Municipal League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1923 and represents the interests of 270 cities and towns. For more information, go to http://www.cml.org or call 303-831-6411.