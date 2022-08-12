Vail Town Manager hopefuls meet residents

Vail residents Johannes Faessler, left, and Mark Gordon, center, talk Thursday with Russell Forrest, a finalist for the Vail Town Manager's position. Council members could make a decision on a new manager as soon as Friday.

Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

The four finalists for Vail’s town manager position met the community Thursday at the Vail Golf Club. Residents had plenty of questions for the finalists.

Some residents hoped the town’s next manager stays in the job for a while.

The candidates Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, Greeley

John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California

Russell Forrest, City Manager, Gunnison. Forrest is the former director of the Vail Community Development Department

Bentley Henderson, Assistant County Manager, Summit County

Former manager Stan Zemler — currently the town’s interim manager — held the job for roughly 13 years, from 2003 to early 2017. In the five years since Zemler left, two people, Greg Clifton and Scott Robson, have held the job.

Clifton left after about 19 months, serving from September of 2017 to April of 2019.

Robson held the job from November of 2019 to April of 2022. He left to take the manager’s job in Telluride.

According to the International City/County Management Association, the average tenure of U.S. top administrators in 2012 was 7.3 years.

“I hope we find somebody who’s going to stay,” longtime resident Kaye Ferry said.

Former Council member Mark Gordon agreed, saying it could take three years before a manager really understands the community.

Mayor Kim Langmaid said she and her fellow council members have job longevity on the long list of things they want to know about potential managers. The council spent all day Friday interviewing candidates, and Langmaid said she hoped the group could make a decision following those interviews.

Before the council interviews, applicants were winnowed down by a consulting firm, then interviewed by a committee of residents.

Whoever takes the job will face a number of big projects and problems, including the possible condemnation of the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. Town officials are also looking at other housing ideas, as well as the town’s “civic area” between Vail Village and Lionshead

However that case ends, resident Bill Hanlon said housing is the “biggest thing” facing the town, from short-term rentals to the increasing popularity of summer.

Hanlon noted that Vail Mountain is built to accommodate nearly 20,000 skiers. Those amenities aren’t available in the summer.

“The next couple of years are going to be really important,” Hanlon said.

Ferry a longtime town government observer and a frequent critic, said she came out Thursday to meet the candidates and see what the town’s options are.

Ferry said she hoped that whoever is hired will have the ability to say no if the council is off track “and not just get pushed around.”

Now that she and her husband own a home in the Chamonix townhomes, Robyn Smith has recently taken an interest in town government, Smith said. That interest led her to Thursday’s meet-and-greet, although she isn’t sure what she’d like to see in a new manager. Still, she said, she heard “a lot” of interesting ideas from the candidates.