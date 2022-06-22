Vail Town Council will hear appeal of East Vail housing decision

The Vail Town Council on July 5 will hear an appeal of a May 17 Design Review Board approval of the East Vail housing project formerly known as Booth Heights.

Vail Daily archive

The town of Vail Community Development Department has accepted and validated citizen appeals of a Design Review Board approval of the East Vail Workforce Housing development application, formerly known as Booth Heights.

The appeals will be heard by the Vail Town Council during its regular evening meeting on Tuesday, July 5, in which the council has the authority to uphold, modify or overturn the board approval after hearing testimony from the appellant, applicant and members of the public.

The appeal process has been initiated after Community Development Director Matt Gennett, in his role as zoning administrator, determined that four citizens have met the legal qualifications to appeal the board approval. The deadline to file citizen appeals was June 7.

The Design Review Board on May 18 voted 3-1 to approve the East Vail Workforce Housing development application with four conditions following two review sessions.

The appeal filings cited objections including changes to exterior materials, landscaping and lighting associated with the development. While the town received 15 appeal letters, only four were found to qualify under Town Code Section 12-3-3.

The East Vail Workforce Housing development application reviewed by the Design Review Board contains 61 housing units, including 49 deed-restricted employee housing units and 12 dwelling units. The application includes 30 multi-family employee housing units as well as 19 townhome employee housing units, both composed of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

As a result of the pending appeal hearings, the Town Code requires a stay on all other proceedings related to the project.

More information about the July 5 hearings will be posted to the town’s website at VailGov.com on or before July 1 as part of the Town Council meeting agenda.