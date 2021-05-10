Vail Trail Running Series kicks off with Boneyard Boogie on Saturday, followed by 6 more races

The Vail Trail Running Series features seven races on Saturdays throughout the summer, starting with the Boneyard Boogie this Saturday.

Vail Recreation District / Special to the Daily

The Vail Recreation District’s trail running season gets underway on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Boneyard Boogie 13K. The race in Eagle is the first event in the Vail Trail Running Series.

The Boneyard Boogie takes runners on a 13K scamper through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs on some of Eagle’s most scenic singletrack. The majority of the course takes place on singletrack with some doubletrack sections and a short jaunt down a paved bike path, with an elevation gain of approximately 1,400 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,650 feet. The Boneyard Boogie will be a loop course, starting and finishing at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

Racers can pick up their race bibs or register in person on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.

Race-day registration (space permitting) and bib pickup will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. The race will kick off at 9 a.m. with wave start times announced closer to race day.

Racer parking will be available in the dirt lot adjacent to the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. Participants are encouraged to carpool to the race start as parking is limited.

Racers can pick up their custom race T-shirt and Northside Kitchen doughnuts when exiting the race finish. Every racer is automatically entered to win raffle prizes, given out at the race area as racers finish. An awards ceremony will also take place at the race finish, and a post-event celebration will be held at the Boneyard restaurant in Eagle Ranch.

All race participants and spectators will be expected to follow current Eagle County Public Health COVID-19 protocols. Race participation is capped, and runners will begin in wave starts.

Visit http://www.vailrec.com/register . Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Sign up for the whole series for $225. Individual race cost is $35 pre-registered, $40 week-of registration and $47 day-of registration. Student rates are $25 preregistered, $30 week-of registration and $37 day-of registration.

Race details are available at http://www.vailrec.com . For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .