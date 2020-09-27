Vail Trails Clean-Up Days kicks off Oct. 1

Join in the Vail Trails Clean-Up Days, Oct. 1-4. The town of Vail is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service, Vail Valley Mountains Trails Association, Adopt-A-Trail, and Walking Mountains Science Center to show trails in Vail some love before the transition into winter. Stop by the Vail welcome centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-4 to pick up complimentary bags and gloves then hop on the bus to any one of the many trails in Vail.

The clean-up efforts will take place on some of Vail’s most popular Forest Service trails from West Vail to East Vail. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver and can choose from a variety of swag from the town of Vail and the partner organizations as a thank you.

Enjoy the lingering fall colors while hiking and beautifying the trails. Please adhere to local health guidelines by wearing face coverings and keeping it safe and socially distanced for this effort. While taking part in the cleanup efforts, participants are encouraged to snap some photos and share the experience on social media — tagging photos with either #LoveVail or #VailTrails to join the conversation. Once finished, leave the bag at the trash cans at the trailhead and the town of Vail public works crews will come by to collect them.

For more information on the Vail Trails Clean-Up Days, contact the Vail Village Welcome Center at 970-477-3520.

