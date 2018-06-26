Vail Transit adds East Vail bus service for events at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

VAIL — Vail Transit will provide additional service this summer on the East Vail route to accommodate evening events at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. When evening events are occurring at the amphitheater, bus service will be provided every 30 minutes on the East Vail route leaving the Vail Transportation Center at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with stops at Ford Park. This is in addition to hourly scheduled departures from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information about amphitheater events, go to http://www.vvf.org/events. For Vail bus schedule information, go to http://www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules.