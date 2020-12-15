Vail Transit will adjust routes, reduce bus capacity to 20 starting Dec. 21





Vail Transit will operate with a modified winter schedule that will include additional reductions in capacity and the doubling of buses on busy routes beginning Monday, Dec. 21, as efforts are taken to provide the highest and safest service levels possible.

The changes will mean slight increases in service levels on some routes, adjustments on other routes and adoption of new guidelines issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment which will limit ridership to 20 passengers per bus based on a revised calculation formula. The town had been carrying as many as 40 riders per bus based on an earlier 50% calculation model. Use of facemasks and other public health protocols will continue to be required.

The modified winter schedule will affect all routes as a result of the additional capacity reductions which have been compounded by a shortage of trained drivers. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and anticipate additional service adjustments.

Delays will occur when buses fill to capacity along the routes. Extra buses will be in service to the extent possible; however, passengers could be left waiting when a bus has reached capacity. Please plan ahead.

Riders are asked to consider scheduling their non-essential travel during less busy times and to plan for additional travel time during morning and afternoon heavy travel periods, 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Also beginning Dec. 21, the in-town route which usually connects Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead will be modified to a Frontage Road express route between Golden Peak and Lionshead. Scheduled stops on the 30-minute loop include:

Golden Peak via Vail Village Drive.

Top deck of the Vail Transportation Center.

Vail Municipal Building/Vail Health Hospital.

West Lionshead Plaza

Lionshead Transit Center

As a result of the in-town route adjustment, walking will be required to reach pedestrian destinations along East and West Meadow Drive in Vail Village as well as the Vail Public Library and Dobson Ice Arena. A tip for skiers and riders is to end the day at the same mountain portal where the day began.

As a reminder, the following safety protocols are in place:

Facemasks are required to be worn all times by passengers (age 3 and older) and drivers; remember to cover your nose and mouth.

Complimentary face coverings are available on the bus to ensure compliance.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all transit stops when others are present as well as in the designated mask mandate zone. Go to http://www.vailgov.com/maskon for details.

for details. Passengers are asked to be respectful of others by creating physical separation between non-related parties to the extent possible.

Vail has pioneered use of a microbial reduction system on all buses. The continuous, chemical-free system complements the town’s additional cleaning protocols and works best when the windows are closed.

The town has begun the process of alerting passengers to the schedule and capacity changes with notices placed on the buses, at bus stops, social media, vailgov.com and notifications to businesses and other partners.

For more information on the modified winter schedule, visit http://www.vailgov.com/bus-information or call 970-479-2178. The modifications will continue until further notice.

ECO Transit is operating with similar safety protocols and capacity requirements. Additional information is available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/Schedules/.