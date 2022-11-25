Vail transportation permits required for new season

In order for transportation providers to conduct business in Vail, a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft.

Permits are issued annually and are valid from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year. Permit-holders are allowed access to designated staging areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off areas in Vail Village and Lionshead.

Permits are $35 per vehicle per year for both in-county and out-of-county commercial operators for 2022 to 2023.

Applications are available online at VailGov.com/commercialpermits or from the Vail Police Department records counter, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 75 S. Frontage Road.

For questions about purchasing permits, call Vail Police Records at 970-479-2210.