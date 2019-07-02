Vail Valley Alpine Bank branches announce several promotions of employees

Alpine Bank has announced the promotion of six bank officers, who collectively have more than 42 years of experience serving Alpine Bank customers in the Vail Valley.

“Every one of these bank officers, individually and as a team, personifies Alpine Bank’s values,” Alpine Bank Regional President Mike Brown said. “Not only do they serve our clients with excellence, they are also active, vibrant members of our Vail Valley communities. I’m truly proud and honored to serve with them.”

Brian Nestor is now president of Alpine Bank’s Avon location. “I joined Alpine Bank 10 years ago because of their commitment to service in the community, and I plan to be here the remainder of my career because that commitment is and will remain a reality,” Nestor said. His community involvement in the Vail Valley centers on the Literacy Project and Vail Valley Economic Development Council.

Zane Gearhart, who has been serving Alpine Bank customers since 2013, has been promoted to senior vice president/manager of the bank’s Vail location. He is an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Starting Hearts nonprofit in Avon. “Working with Alpine Bank you know that you have compassionate folks that are here for much more than the job,” Gearhart said.

Andrew Zaback is now senior vice president with Alpine Bank Avon, having worked for the bank for five years. “I enjoy working for a company that actually makes the community I live in a better place,” Zaback said. He focuses his involvement in the local community with Edwards Rotary, Avon’s High Five Access Media and Eagle Valley Senior Life.

Esgar Acosta has been promoted to assistant vice president at Alpine Bank Eagle, with 10 years of local experience with the bank. He serves as president of the Gypsum Chamber of Commerce and on the board of Two River Development and Friends of Eagle. “It’s great to work with my Alpine Bank family,” Acosta said.

Timothy Hale, who joined the bank in 2014, serves Alpine customers as assistant vice president from the Avon branch. “I feel grateful to work with an organization that is so focused on the communities they serve,” Hale said. His volunteer work in the community has included Cultural Arts Special Events (CASE) and the Community Grant Committee for the Town of Avon, as well as Eagle County Charter Academy.

Mirjana Rowe at Alpine’s Avon location has been promoted to assistant vice president. She has worked for the bank in the Vail Valley since 2012. She has volunteered with Mountain Horse Rescue Ranch, Roundup River Ranch, Salvation Army, Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association and SOS Outreach. “It’s great to work for an organization that cares and invests equally into our people, community and environment,” Rowe said.