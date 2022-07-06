Vail Valley Art Guild hosting summer art workshops through July

Visiting artist Faye Crowe will teach students to develop a personal style.

VVAG/Courtesy photo

Vail Valley Art Guild, a local nonprofit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting three visiting artist workshops in the month of July. The workshops provide an opportunity for community members to join fellow artists and practice guided techniques in drawing and painting. Advanced registration at vvagco.org is required. All of the workshops will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 9: “ Just Do it” taught by Faye Crowe

This exciting one-day acrylic class is geared for all levels. Utilizing tools and techniques in painting, Faye will teach students to develop a personal style. Tailored to develop your painting voice, this class will explore color, value, hue, and compositions by painting on multiple canvases simultaneously to develop new ideas. Students will also be encouraged to use various mediums within the paint, including raw charcoal sketch, wax or texture.

Location: Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery (108 W 2nd St, Eagle, CO 81631)

July 12 and 13: Randall Case

Visiting artist Randall Case is known for his large-scale abstracted landscapes and florals. Represented by Mitchell Frank gallery in Dallas, Texas and Vail Fine Art Gallery in Vail, Randall combines his love of travel with painting by exhibiting in top-notch juried art festivals in as many of his favorite travel destinations as possible. This oil washes and pastels on canvas workshop is designed for intermediate and advanced-level artists looking to explore mediums of drawing and painting.

Location: Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery

July 21 and July 22: Cliff Austin

This 2-day studio class will be structured around the development of expressive techniques of landscape art. “How to” demos, individual attention and critiques are included in this class. Students will learn notans, a Japanese design concept contrasting light and dark, and planning prior to putting the brush on canvas. Works will be completed in oil or pastel, and the class is aimed at intermediate and advanced artists.

Location: Cordillera Café in Edwards

To participate in any of the workshops, sign up under Events at vvagco.org. For questions regarding any of the workshops or the activities that Vail Valley Art Guild offers, contact 970-471-0853. You may also obtain additional information by visiting the Vail Valley Art Guild Eagle Gallery on Second Fridays during ArtWalk events.