Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop

Don Sahli is trained in the Russian school of colorism.

Vail Valley Art Guild/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils.

Don Sahli was trained in the Russian school of colorism and is known for his exciting use of color, temperature and vivid brushstrokes. He is represented by the Vail International Gallery, Shaun Horne Gallery in Crested Butte and galleries in Mexico, Texas and Santa Fe, and his works are in public and private commissions internationally and across the United States.

The workshop is recommended for artists ranging from advanced beginner to accomplished and is being held Aug. 29-31 in Edwards. Advance registration is required in order to purchase necessary materials.

To register or obtain additional information, visit the Vail Valley Art Guild’s website at: vvag.org/events/workshops or call 970-471-0853.