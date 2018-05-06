Vail Valley attorney T.J. Voboril named to Colorado Super Lawyers list

EAGLE COUNTY — Attorney T.J. Voboril, a founding partner of local law firm Alpenglow Law LLC, has been selected to the 2018 Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. This is Voboril's sixth consecutive Rising Stars selection.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Included as a Rising Star for business litigation, Voboril has experience handling business, homeowners' association, real estate, construction and employment disputes on behalf of business entities, organizations, and individuals. He also assists homeowners' associations with navigating the tricky waters of governance, management, and collections.

Additionally, Voboril is the owner of and mediator for Voice of Reason Dispute Resolution, a company dedicated to allowing people to control their own destinies through mediation.

After graduating from Dartmouth College in 2002, Voboril received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2005. He is currently the immediate past president of the Edwards Rotary Club and the vice president of the Eagle Valley Land Trust.

For more information, call 970-306-6456, email tj@alpenglowlaw.com, or go to http://www.alpenglowlaw.com.