Suspect in Vail Valley bank robbery set for federal trial in September

Karen Hyatt and Craig "Lucky" Dickson announced their engagement in a Facebook post, then allegedly robbed five banks in the next 30 days, including to in Edwards. Hyatt's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 16 in federal court.

Special to the Daily

A woman accused of trying to rob two Edwards banks faces a September trial.

Karen Sophia Hyatt and purported fiance Craig Dickson announced their engagement April 8 in a Facebook post. The FBI, in an arrest affidavit, alleges the pair robbed five banks in the next 30 days, including two in the Edwards Riverwalk.

Hyatt’s five-day trial in United States District Court begins Sept. 16 before Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer, who scheduled the trial in a ruling issued Thursday afternoon.

The FBI arrest affidavit states that Hyatt’s and Dickson’s cellphone records indicate that they were together and in the area when banks were robbed in Denver, Boulder, Centennial and on May 1 when a woman attemped to rob two banks in the Edwards Riverwalk — Wells Fargo and US Bank.

Bank security photos of the robberies matched photos on Hyatt’s and Dickson’s Facebook pages, as well as their criminal mug shots, the FBI reported.

Metro Denver Crimestoppers received three anonymous calls from witnesses, all independently naming Karen Sophia Hyatt as the Edwards bank robber, the FBI claimed.

On May 1, a female who the FBI reported was Hyatt, entered both banks about three minutes apart and handed tellers a robbery note demanding cash.

The Wells Fargo robbery was successful, and Hyatt got away with $9,734 in cash.

The US Bank robbery was not, the FBI affidavit stated.

The tellers at the Edwards US Bank branch did not understand what Hyatt wanted. When they took longer to respond than she wanted, Hyatt snatched back the note and fled the bank with nothing, the FBI reported.

The woman the FBI claims is Hyatt appears on the Wells Fargo security camera footage at 9:02 a.m. May 1, and on the US Bank at 9:05 a.m.

“Hyatt’s most recent mug photo, taken March 3, 2019, bears a strong resemblance to the robber in the Wells Fargo Bank photographs,” the FBI reported.

The FBI stated that Hyatt is a multi-state offender with arrests for offenses such as possession of burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and drug possession.

If convicted, Hyatt faces 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.