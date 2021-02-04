Vail Valley-based search firm opens new office in New Orleans

Tangent West founder Cheryl Grimaldi.

Special to the Daily

Tangent West, a national executive search firm led by founder and president Cheryl Grimaldi, has announced its expansion into the New Orleans market. The addition builds on several referrals and successful job placements within the region by Tangent West over the last few years.

“New Orleans is a unique and rapidly growing market. By building on our recruiting expertise and tailoring that to the local needs of the New Orleans market, we know we will be able to assist thriving companies as they look to add new talent,” Grimaldi said.

Quincy Hicks Crawford, a long-time resident of the New Orleans area, will lead the effort.

“Quincy is a natural networker and knows how to connect the dots. By supporting First Ladies Barbara Bush and Laura Bush, coupled with her communications and public relations experience, she has developed a wealth of connections that we know will be valuable to clients in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. She is a slam dunk for the recruiting world,” Grimaldi said.

Tangent West plans to use New Orleans as a starting hub and expand throughout the south. With headquarters in Denver since 1995, and offices in Edwards, Tangent West is one of the oldest most successful search firms in the country. Specialties include industry-wide placement of management, accounting and finance, “C” level executives, and high-level executive assistants and chief of staff positions.

For more information, go to http://www.tangentwest.com.