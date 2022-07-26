Vail Valley-based Symbia Logistics overhauls its brand

Megan Smith is CEO of Edwards-based Symbia Logistics.

Courtesy photo

It’s time for the supply chain management industry to take a long, hard look at its policies, and its practices in order to usher in a new era of what Edwards-based Symbia Logistics CEO Megan Smith likes to call “Supply change.”

Edwards-based Symbia Logistics started out in 1989 offering pallet management, warehousing, and basic third-party logistics services. Symbia Logistics recently announced a complete brand overhaul designed to foster parity in an economic climate defined by extreme uncertainty.

“In a short amount of time we’ve evolved from a rough and tumble pallet refurbishment company to a leading national (third party logistics firm) with deep technological capabilities,” Symbia CEO Megan Smith said. “An authentic brand builds trust, so it is important for our customers, prospects and team members to see the vision that we’ve all been diligently working toward.”

Symbia Logistics has created a custom website and updated brand identity. Symbia worked with long-time marketing partner, HyFyve , which recruited United Kingdom-based graphic artists Barbara Gibson and Marta Kochanek , to adjust their digital presence and messaging.

For more information, go to Symbia.com .