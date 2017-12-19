Vail Valley Bizwatch: Tice Family Logistics Inc. handles FedEx deliveries, pickups

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com , or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Tice Family Logistics, Inc.

Location: Vail, Minturn, Red Cliff and Avon.

Date opened: We purchased the routes in 2012.

Owners: Rick, Judi and Ali Tice.

Contact information: Call 970-524-0100 or go to http://www.ticefamilylogistics.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We are FedEx ground contracted service providers in Vail, Minturn, Red Cliff and Avon.

What's new or exciting at your place? Don't want to miss your deliveries? We have three new locations that will sign for your FedEx packages, such as your wine deliveries. You can pick them up at your convenience.

The locations are:

• FedEx Store inside Walmart in Avon.

• Walgreens in Avon.

• Safeway in Vail.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Our competition is UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. We are a local family business that focuses on safety and service. Once your parcel has shipped, and you have a tracking number, we can customize the delivery to the best of our ability. We also employ a dedicated pickup driver who only does pick-ups for our local businesses.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I have over 17 years experience working in customer service in the Vail Valley. Our team will strive to exceed expectations when it comes to getting the parcels delivered. We verify addresses as we load our vehicles to ensure that we have unit numbers and door codes. We even contact the customer with an estimated delivery window whenever a signature is required for delivery. When bad weather becomes an obstacle, we contact our customers and coordinate alternative delivery procedures.

Just so you know: We employ seasonal workers to assist during the holidays. Please be sure you have a house number posted on your house. Please remove snow from the house numbers to ensure accurate package delivery.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Originally from the Midwest, I relocated to the Vail Valley to pursue a career in skiing. Eventually, I worked in human resources for Vail Resorts in addition to working towards a business degree. We purchased these routes in 2012 and operated three routes. Today we operate seven routes. Thank you for your business.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? When our Vail Village driver delivered his route wearing shorts, white knee-high socks with lime green Crocs in the middle of winter.