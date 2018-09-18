Vail Valley boy suffers only minor injuries after colliding with food truck

EAGLE-VAIL — A 10-year-old bicyclist suffered only minor injuries after he swerved into the path of an oncoming food truck.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the boy was riding home from school Monday, Sept. 17, around 3:30 p.m. He was headed north on Columbine Circle near Eagle Road in Eagle-Vail.

The bicyclist turned left and crossed into the eastbound lane of Eagle Road and into the path of an oncoming food truck. The driver of the 2004 Chevrolet pickup slammed on the brakes to prevent a collision, State Patrol said, as the boy hit the front of the truck.

The boy was wearing his bicycle helmet and suffered only minor injuries. He was treated and released from Vail Health Hospital.

Colorado State Patrol troopers investigated the crash and determined the bicyclist was at fault. Impairment and speed were not factors with the food truck driver, they said.

"Colorado State Patrol would like to recommend that parents talk with their children who ride to and from school, ensuring they are using a safe route and safe riding practices. A properly fitting helmet is also extremely important to their safety," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best said.