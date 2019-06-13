Vail Valley branch of First Western Trust now led by longtime local Glass

First Western Trust Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. has announced the hiring of Michael Glass as Market President with a focus on the Vail Valley community.

Glass enables First Western Trust to serve wealth management clients in the Vail Valley through its proprietary ConnectView service model, which delivers tailored financial solutions spanning each client’s personal, business, and philanthropic needs.

“We are very pleased to bring our wealth management and private banking expertise, highly personalized service, and broad suite of products and services to the Vail Valley market,” said Scott Wylie, chairman and CEO of First Western Trust. “Mike has more than 20 years of banking experience, having led two of the largest banking offices in the Vail Valley. His experience and his deep ties to the Vail Valley community will serve him well in leading our business development efforts in this area. The Vail Valley has similar demographics to a number of our most successful markets and we anticipate that it will be a significant contributor to our continued growth in the coming years. We look forward to building our presence in the Vail Valley community and demonstrating our unique approach and strong track record of success that makes us the best private bank for the western wealth management client.”

Glass has lived in the Vail Valley since 1999. He holds an MBA in finance and accounting, a BA in business administration, and is a graduate of the ABA Commercial Lending School and Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. Glass’s professional background includes extensive experience in wealth management, treasury services and mortgage lending. He holds a number of positions within civic organizations in the Vail community, including Holy Cross Energy, the Vail Valley Partnership, Bravo! Vail, the Vail Economic Advisory Council, and the Vail Valley Rotary Scholarship Committee.

