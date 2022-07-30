Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August
The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving.
Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music headlined by the Sweet Lillies, water lanterns, food vendors, kids’ activities, a bouncy house, climbing wall, lawn games, and more. No outside alcohol or food will be permitted.
The Brew Fest runs from 4-8 p.m., followed by a walk to the beach to light and release lanterns at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Luau + Beer Fest (ages 21+): $45 advance, $55 day of event
- Luau (non-drinking ages 13+): $20 advance, $20 day of event
- Luau Mini Coconuts (ages 12 and under): Free
For tickets and more information, visit Brewau.com.
The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The VVCF has grown significantly over the past 26 years, having raised and distributed $8.6 million to over 1,900 families in our community.
The majority of donations come from individuals and businesses in our valley. The VVCF provides, on average, 120 individuals and families each year with assistance to help them make ends meet while undergoing treatment or recovery from a range of medical conditions.
